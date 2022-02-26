THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ART COMMISSION WOULD LIKE TO INVITE ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY ARTISTS 12 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 42ND ANNUAL MARGUERITE ROSE BURTON AWARD SHOW. ENTRIES WILL BE ACCEPTED AT THE CROCKETT ARTS CENTER THURSDAY APRIL 22ND FROM NOON UNTIL 5 P-M. ENTRY FORMS ARE AVAILABLE AT LAWRENCEBURG GLASS COMPANY, CROCKETT ARTS CENTER, AND THE LAWRENCEBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY.
Entries Now Being Accepted for the 42nd Annual Marguerite Rose Burton Award Show.
