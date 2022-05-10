LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEMS HAS ANNOUNCED THAT ETHRIDGE ELEMENTARY HAS BEEN NAMED A TENNESSEE STEAM SCHOOL OF DISTINCTION. THE HONOR WAS PRESENTED THIS MORNING TO DIRECTOR OF SCHOOLS, MICHAEL ADKINS AND PRINCIPAL, CHRISTY CREWS.
Ethridge Elementary School Named a Tennessee Steam School of Distinction
