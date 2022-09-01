NEWS

ETHRIDGE FIRE & RESCUE HAS BEEN AWARDED A FEMA GRANT TOTALING $68,200. FUNDS WILL BE USED TO PURCHASE A TURNOUT GEAR WASHING MACHINE AND DRYER ALONG WITH A CASCADE SYSTEM, COMPRESSOR AND FILLING STATION FOR SCBA BOTTLES. LAST YEAR THE ETHRIDGE FIRE DEPARTMENT SET A RECORD NUMBER OF CALLS. AMONG THE 418 RESPONSES OVER THE PAST YEAR THE FULLY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO 61.25 PERCENT RESCUE MEDICAL CALLS, 17.5 PERCENT FIRES AND 2 PERCENT HAZMATS.

