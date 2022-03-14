ETHRIDGE FIRE RESCUE

THE ETHRIDGE FIRE AND RESCUE SPRING FUNDRAISER IS UNDERAWAY AND THIS YEAR THEY ARE RAISING MONEY TO PURCHASE 2 NEW THERMAL IMAGING CAMERAS. THE CAMERAS WILL NOT JUST BENEFIT THE ETHRIDGE AREA BUT SURROUNDING DEPARTMENTS AS WELL. TO CONTRIBUTE A GO FUND ME PAGE HAS BEEN SET UP. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT ETHRIDGE FIRE DEPARTMENT.

