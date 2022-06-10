House Fire

A NORTH LAWRENCE COUNTY HOME WAS LOST DURING A LATE THURSDAY NIGHT FIRE.  MEMBERS OF ETHRIDGE, NEW PROSPECT, AND LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENTS WERE CALLED TO THE WEAKLEY LOOP PROPERTY JUST AFTER 11 PM.  FIRST ARRIVING CREWS INDICATED THE HOME WAS FULLY ENGULFED IN FLAMES.  FIREFIGHTERS WERE ON SCENE FOR A NUMBER OF HOUR BATTLING THE FIRE HOWEVER THE HOME AND IT'S CONTENTS SUSTAINED HEAVY DAMAGE.  FIRE COMPANIES WERE JOINED ON SCENE BY MEMBERS OF BOX 50 RESPONDER SERVICES UNIT, LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS, AND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT.  NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.  THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

