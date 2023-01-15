NEWS

THE ETHRIDGE PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET JANUARY 23, AT ETHRIDGE CITY HALL. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD TO CONSIDER APPROVAL OF PLANS BY STEVE KILBURN FOR A CAMPGROUND LOCATED ON 4018 HIGHWAY 43 NORTH IN THE COMMERCIAL DISTRICT OF THE CITY OF ETHRIDGE. THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 4:30 PM.

Recommended for you