THE ETHRIDGE PLANNING COMMISSION HAS ANNOUNCED THE SCHEDULE FOR ITS QUARTERLY MEETINGS IN 2023. THE ETHRIDGE PLANNING COMMISSION WILL MEET ON JANUARY 23, APRIL 17, JULY 17, AND OCTOBER 23. THE ETHRIDGE CITY COMMISSION MEETING FOR JANUARY 16 HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR JANUARY 23, AT 5 PM.
