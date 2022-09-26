NEWS

FAMILY AND COMMUNITY EDUCATION AND LAWRENCE COUNTY MASTER GARDERNERS WILL BE HAVING A COMMUNITY FISH FRY ON OCTOBER 4TH AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY EXTENSION OFFICE LOCATED ON BUFFALO ROAD. THE EVENT WILL BEGIN AT 4 AND PROCEEDS WILL GO TOWARDS SUPPORTING THE F-C-E CLUBS AS THEY CREATE ONE-OF-A-KIND QUILTS TO RECOGNIZE VETERANS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. TICKETS ARE $14 A PLATE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-629-4347.

Recommended for you