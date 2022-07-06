NEWS

AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT AND WITH THE EXTREME HEAT AND HUMIDITY, THE POTENTIAL FOR HEAT RELATED ILLNESSES WILL SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE, PARTICULARLY FOR THOSE WORKING OR PARTICIPATING IN OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL ARE REMINDING INDIVIDUALS TO MAKE SURE TO DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, AND STAY OUT OF THE SUN. PLEASE PAY CLOSE ATTENTION THIS WEEK TO OUTDOOR PETS AND KEEP WATER BOWLS FULL AND SHELTER AVAILABLE FOR SHADE OUTDOORS. ALSO, CHECK ON YOUR NEIGHBORS AND FAMILY MEMBERS THAT MAY NOT HAVE AIR CONDITIONING.

