The Kennedy-Douglas Center for the Arts in Florence will host an exhibit featuring the whimsical paintings of Alabama artist Marian Baker. Baker is a contemporary folk artist whose work has been featured in movies and tv programs.
The exhibit, entitled “Storytelling Time, Again,” will be on display from September 8 through October 6. It is a free event, and the public may visit Monday through Friday, 9:00 to 4:00, and Sundays from 1:00 to 4:00. The art center is located at 217 East Tuscaloosa Street in Florence.
