NEWS

THE LAWRENCEBURG AMERICAN JOB CENTER, ALONG WITH THE LEGAL AID SOCIETY OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE AND THE CUMBERLANDS, AND THE TENNESSEE SUPREME COURT ACCESS TO JUSTICE COMMISSION, WILL BE HOSTING AN EXPUNGEMENT CLINIC ON SATURDAY JUNE 17 FROM 9 AM – 12 NOON. THIS EVENT IS ONLY FOR THOSE WHO HAVE CHARGES IN LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN. YOU WILL NEED TO PRE-REGISTER BY MAY 17TH TO DETERMINE IF YOUR CHARGES ARE ELIGIBLE TO BE EXPUNGED. IF YOU ARE UNSURE, PLEASE COMPLETE THE REGISTRATION PROCESS TO SEE. ATTORNEYS WILL HELP YOU EXPUNGE ELIGIBLE CHARGES ON YOUR RECORD FOR FREE. SOME CHARGES MAY NOT BE ELIGIBLE FOR EXPUNGEMENT BECAUSE OF COSTS OR FEES OWED TO THE COURT. ATTORNEYS WILL BE ABLE TO GIVE ADVICE ABOUT HOW TO DEAL WITH THESE FEES. THIS EVENT WILL CLOSE AFTER THE FIRST 50 PEOPLE REGISTER.

Recommended for you