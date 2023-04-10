NEWS

THE AMERICAN JOB CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG WILL BE HOSTING AN EXPUNGEMENT CLINIC ON SATURDAY JUNE 17TH FROM 9 AM TO 12 NOON AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE CLINIC IS DESIGNED TO HELP THOSE WITH CRIMINAL HISTORIES CLEAN UP THEIR RECORDS. TO ATTEND REGISTER BY MAY 17TH AT 4:30. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-766-1405 EXT 122.

Recommended for you