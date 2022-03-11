EXTENSION MONTH IN LAWRENCE COUNTY - County Executive T.R. Williams recently met with representatives of Lawrence County’s UT/TSU Extension Service to proclaim the local observance of March as Extension Month. Seated are Extension secretary Mary Faye Crews, Extension Leader Calvin Bryant, T.R. Williams, and Extension Agent Laine McGee. Standing are Extension Agent Tracy Hagan, Family & Consumer Education (FCE) organization representatives Lillie Zimmerman and Robbie Peppers, and Lawrence County Commissioner Rick Skillington, who serves on the county’s Agriculture Committee.
Both the University of Tennessee and Tennessee State University were established as land-grant colleges. Federal land was given for those schools, which were to research and teach agriculture principles and share knowledge with the public through Extension. Extension programs relate to youth development through 4-H, agriculture and natural resources, and family and consumer sciences. A recent assessment shows that every $1 invested in Extension programs returns an estimated $8.29 to the people of Tennessee.
