THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION WILL HOLD A FACILITIES COMMITTEE MEETING MONDAY, MARCH 6, AT 5 PM. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
