PREPARATIONS FOR THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR ARE UNDERWAY AND STARTING MONDAY ARMBANDS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PRE-SALE STARTING AT 10. PRE-SALE PRICE IS 20 DOLLARS DURING THE MONTH OF AUGUST AND WILL BE 25 DOLLARS STARTING SEPTEMBER 1ST THRU SEPTEMBER 21ST AT 4. ARMBANDS BOUGHT DURING THE PRE SALE ARE GOOD FOR AONCE THE FAIR STARTS THE PRICE WILL BE 30 DOLLARS AND 35 DOLLARS ON SATURDAYS. TO VIEW THE LINK AND FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO MDTFAIR.ORG..
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
79°
Clear
91° / 74°
3 AM
78°
4 AM
77°
5 AM
76°
6 AM
74°
7 AM
77°
Most Popular
Articles
- Welfare Check Leads to Drug Arrest in Lawrence County
- Fatal Hit and Run Accident Underway in Colbert County
- Mt. Pleasant Police Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Giles County
- Shelbyville Woman Arrested for Medicaid Fraud
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle
- Francis Joseph Hagan (Notice)
- Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest in Lawrence County
- Lauderdale County Drug Task Force Seizes Drugs worth Approx. $64,000.
- Lawrence County Man Acquitted of Charges
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.