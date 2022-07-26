NEWS

PREPARATIONS FOR THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR ARE UNDERWAY AND STARTING MONDAY ARMBANDS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PRE-SALE STARTING AT 10. PRE-SALE PRICE IS 20 DOLLARS DURING THE MONTH OF AUGUST AND WILL BE 25 DOLLARS STARTING SEPTEMBER 1ST THRU SEPTEMBER 21ST AT 4. ARMBANDS BOUGHT DURING THE PRE SALE ARE GOOD FOR AONCE THE FAIR STARTS THE PRICE WILL BE 30 DOLLARS AND 35 DOLLARS ON SATURDAYS. TO VIEW THE LINK AND FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO MDTFAIR.ORG..

