FAITH CHURCH IN LAWRENCEBURG WILL HOST BOUNDLESS A YOUTH CONFERENCE ON APRIL 22ND FROM 11 TO 5 OR STUDENTS IN GRADES 6 THRU 12. THIS CONFERENCE IS OPEN TO ALL CHURCHES. REGISTRATION IS 25.00 DOLLARS AND INCLUDES A SHIRT AND LUNCH. TO REGISTER GO TO I GO TO FAITH.COM FORWARD SLASH EVENTS.

Recommended for you