THE FALL RIVER ROAD UTILITY DISTRICT IS SEEKING NOMINATIONS FOR ONE COMMISSIONER POSITION. IF YOU ARE A RESIDENT AND A CUSTOMER OF THE FALL RIVER ROAD UTILITY DISTRICT AND WOULD LIKE TO SERVE ON THE UTILITY BOARD, NOMINATIONS CAN BE SUBMITTED ONLINE AT FALL RIVER UTILITY DOT COM OR BRING OR MAIL NOMINEE NAME TO THE DISTRICT OFFICE. NO NOMINATION WILL BE TAKEN VERBALLY OVER THE PHONE. THE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT IS JUNE 9TH.
Fall River Road Utility District Seeking Nomination for One Commissioner Position
