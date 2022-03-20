NEWS

THE FALL RIVER ROAD UTILITY DISTRICT IS SEEKING NOMINATIONS FOR TWO COMMISSIONER POSITIONS. IF YOU ARE A RESIDENT AND A CUSTOMER OF THE FALL RIVER ROAD UTILITY DISTRICT AND WOULD LIKE TO SERVE ON THE UTILITY BOARD, NOMINATIONS CAN BE SUBMITTED ONLINE AT FALL RIVER UTILITY DOT COM OR BRING OR MAIL NOMINEE NAME TO THE DISTRICT OFFICE. NO NOMINATION WILL BE TAKEN VERBALLY OVER THE PHONE.

Recommended for you