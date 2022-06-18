Santa for Seniors

TO ASSIST OUR ELDERLY & SHUT-INS THROUGH THESE SCORCHING HOT DAYS SANTA FOR SENIORS ARE HOSTING A FAN DRIVE. IF YOU CAN DONATE, PLEASE DROP OFF DURING BUSINESS HOURS AT WLX RADIO, 1212 NORTH LOCUST AVE. OR LAWRENCE COUNTY ADVOCATE, 121 NORTH MILITARY AVE. IN LAWRENCEBURG. FOR MORE GO TO THE SANTA FOR SENIORS TN FACEBOOK PAGE OR TEXT SANDI AT 931-629-0240.

