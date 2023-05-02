FARMERS MARKETS ACROSS THE STATE OF ALABAMA WILL BE OPENING THIS WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO SWEET GROWN ALABAMA DOT COM. THE FARMERS MARKET AT KILLEN PARK LOCATED ON LOCK 6 ROAD IN KILLEN WILL BE OPEN SATURDAY FROM 8 TO NOON. THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY FARMERS MARKET LOCATED ON FAIRGROUND ROAD IN FLORENCE WILL BE OPEN FROM 6 TO 1. SWEET GROWN ALABAMA IS A NON-PROFIT FOUNDATION THAT ENHANCES MARKETING OPPORTUNITIES FOR ALABAMA FARMERS BY CONNECTING RETAILERS AND CONSUMERS TO ALABAMA GROWN FOODS AND OTHER AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS. THE COLBERT COUNTY FARMERS MARKET IN SHEFFIELD IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN JUNE 1.
