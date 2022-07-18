A FATAL CRASH IN LINCOLN COUNTY CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A TEEN FRIDAY NIGHT. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, DESTINEE RHEA, 19 OF PULASKI WAS DRIVING A 2009 TOYOTA CAMRY ON HUNTSVILLE HIGHWAY WHEN A 2008 JEEP CHEROKEE DRIVEN BY A 46-YEAR-OLD MAN DRIFTED AND HIT THE CAMRY HEAD ON. THREE GIRLS WERE IN THE VEHICLE WITH RHEA AND WERE INJURED. THE DRIVER OF THE JEEP WAS ALSO INJURED. RHEA WAS A MEMBER OF THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE BASKETBALL PROGRAM AND ACCORDING TO UT SOUTHERN OFFICALS A PHENOMENAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ATHLETICS PROGRAM.
Fatal Crash in Lincoln County Takes Life of UT Southern Student
