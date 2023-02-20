Fatal Crash

ONE PERSON HAS DIED FOLLOWING A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH THIS AFTERNOON IN MAURY COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AT THE INTERSECTION OF US 43 SOUTH AND OLD ZION ROAD SHORTLY AFTER 4 PM. THE VEHICLES INVOLVED INCLUDE A COMMERCIAL VEHICLE AND A PASSENGER VEHICLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS INVESTIGATING THE ACCIDENT. 

Recommended for you