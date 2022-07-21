NEWS

TROOPERS WITH THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY ARE SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP WITH INFORMATION REGARDING A FATAL HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN COLBERT COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE INCIDENT ON RIVER ROAD ABOUT ONE MILE EAST OF MUSCLE SHOALS AROUND 8:38 PM WHERE WILLIAM L MINOR, 50, OF MUSCLES SHOALS WAS STRUCK BY AN UNKNOWN VEHICLE. MINOR WAS ON FOOT AND THE VEHICLE LEFT THE AREA AFTER IMPACT. MINOR WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY AT 256-383-9212.

