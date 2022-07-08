A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN COLBERT COUNTY ON THURSDAY HAS TAKEN THE LIFE OF A TUSCUMBIA MAN. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON COLBERT COUNTY ROAD 20 JUST AFTER 4:30 AM. 36-YEAR-OLD CHARLES J. MATLOCK, WAS DRIVING A 2014 TOYOTA PRIUS WHEN IT LEFT THE ROADWAY AND STRUCT A TREE. MATLOCK WAS TRANSPORTED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER WHERE HE LATER DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED.
