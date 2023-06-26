NEWS

EMERGENCY PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH EARLY THIS MORNING. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 4:20 AM AT THE PULASKI HIGHWAY AND HIGHWAY 64 EAST INTERSECTION WHERE A VEHICLE REPORTEDLY HIT A PEDESTRIAN. ACCORDING TO THE REPORTS A TOYOTA WAS TRAVELING EAST ON HIGHWAY 64 WHEN IT STRUCK THE PEDESTRIAN WHO WAS IN THE ROADWAY NEAR THE INTERSECTION.  THE PEDESTRIAN, 26-YEAR-OLD ASHLYN AGENT, PERISHED AT THE SCENE.  THE ACCIDENT IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL.

