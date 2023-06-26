EMERGENCY PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH EARLY THIS MORNING. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 4:20 AM AT THE PULASKI HIGHWAY AND HIGHWAY 64 EAST INTERSECTION WHERE A VEHICLE REPORTEDLY HIT A PEDESTRIAN. ACCORDING TO THE REPORTS A TOYOTA WAS TRAVELING EAST ON HIGHWAY 64 WHEN IT STRUCK THE PEDESTRIAN WHO WAS IN THE ROADWAY NEAR THE INTERSECTION. THE PEDESTRIAN, 26-YEAR-OLD ASHLYN AGENT, PERISHED AT THE SCENE. THE ACCIDENT IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL.
top story
Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County
-
- Updated
Latest News
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 possible. * WHERE...Areas along and west of I-65. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
84°
Sunny
86° / 63°
7 PM
84°
8 PM
79°
9 PM
75°
10 PM
71°
11 PM
70°
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.