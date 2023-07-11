ON SUNDAY AT 1:38 AM, MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE OFFICERS RESPONDED TO WILSON DAM ROAD NEAR TVA HYDRO PLANT FOR A SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH. THE PRELIMINARY INVESTIGATION REVEALED THAT A 2002 JEEP LIBERTY WAS TRAVELING SOUTH ON WILSON DAM WHEN THE VEHICLE COLLIDED WITH THE HYDRO PLANT CONCRETE WALL. THE DRIVER AND SOLE OCCUPANT ISABELLA DAWN WILSON, 27, OF FLROENCE, WAS PRONOUCED DECEASED AT THE SCENE. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
Latest News
- Lawrenceburg City Council to Meet in Regular Session
- Lawrenceburg Fire Department Monthly Stats
- Kid's Place Offers Training
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Investigating Hate Propaganda
- Muscle Shoals Police Release Monthly Stats
- Tennessee Tech Accepting Applications for Upcoming Classes
- Alton JC Garrison
- Greg Leon Nard
Currently in Lawrenceburg
89°
89° / 66°
6 PM
88°
7 PM
86°
8 PM
83°
9 PM
77°
10 PM
76°
Most Popular
Articles
- 3-Year-Old Airlifted Following Accidental Discharge of Small Caliber Pistol
- Investigation Underway in Williamson County
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerting Residents of Scams
- Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Muscle Shoals
- Russellville Police Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
- TN Department of Education Announces Grant Fund Winners
- Lawrence County Fire Rescue Units Respond to Structure Fire on Fourth
- Lawrence County Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure
- THP Checkpoint Saturday
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.