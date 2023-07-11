NEWS

ON SUNDAY AT 1:38 AM, MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE OFFICERS RESPONDED TO WILSON DAM ROAD NEAR TVA HYDRO PLANT FOR A SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH. THE PRELIMINARY INVESTIGATION REVEALED THAT A 2002 JEEP LIBERTY WAS TRAVELING SOUTH ON WILSON DAM WHEN THE VEHICLE COLLIDED WITH THE HYDRO PLANT CONCRETE WALL. THE DRIVER AND SOLE OCCUPANT ISABELLA DAWN WILSON, 27, OF FLROENCE, WAS PRONOUCED DECEASED AT THE SCENE. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

