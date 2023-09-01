EMERGENCY PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO A FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AOURN 5 PM ON HIGHWAY 64 NEAR THE TURNPIKE. THE MOTORCYCLE WAS TRAVELING EAST ON HIGHWAY 64 WHEN IT TRAVELED OFF THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE ROAD HITTING A SMALL EARTH EMBANKMENT, CAUSING THE DRIVER TO BECOME SEPERATED FROM THE MOTORCYCLE. THE DRIVER, IDENTIFIED AS 71 YEAR OLD MACK EVANS PERISHED IN THE CRASH. THE ACCIDENT IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL.
