THE TUSCUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ARE INVESTIGATING A FATAL STABBING THAT OCCURRED JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE ALERTED OF THE INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MONROE DRIVE. THE VICTIM HAD BEEN TRANSPORTED TO HELEN KELLER HOSPITAL IN SHEFFIELD. THE SUSPECT WAS ARRETED A SHORT TIME LATER BY MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE FOLLOWING A BE ON THE LOOKOUT.

