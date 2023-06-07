NEWS

ON MARCH 29TH, A MAURY COUNTY JURY FOUND RICHARD FAULK GUILTY OF AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR HOMICIDE FROM A CRASH IN 2018 WHERE HE CRASHED HIS VEHICLE KILLING HIS PASSENGER, RITA PITT. ON FRIDAY A SENTENCING HEARING WAS HELD AND FAULK WAS SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS. FAULK HAD 4 PRIOR DUI CONVICTIONS AT THE TIME OF THE FATAL CRASH.

