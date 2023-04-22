MORE THAN $1.6 MILLION IN FEDERAL AID HAS BEEN APPROVED FOR TENNESSEE RESIDENTS AND BUSINESS OWNERS AFFECTED BY RECENT STORMS AND TORNADOES. FEMA IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FROM HOMEOWNERS, RENTERS AND BUSINESS OWNERS WHO SUSTAINED DAMAGE AND LOSSES FROM STORMS THAT OCCURRED MARCH 31 AND APRIL 1. THE AID IS AVAILABLE TO STORM VICTIMS IN TEN COUNTIES, INCLUDING LEWIS, HARDIN AND WAYNE. ASSISTANCE INCLUDES FEMA GRANTS FOR INDIVIDUALS AND FAMILIES AND LOW-INTEREST DISASTER LOANS FROM THE U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION. THE APPLICATION PERIOD CONTINUES UNTIL JUNE 6. YOU CAN LEARN MORE AT FEMA.GOV.
