RESIDENTS OF LEWIS, WAYNE AND SEVERAL OTHER COUNTIES AFFECTED BY RECENT SEVERE STORMS CAN NOW APPLY FOR ASSISTANCE FROM FEMA. FEMA HAS OPENED APPLICATIONS FOR DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR HOMEOWNERS AND RENTERS IN CANNON, HARDEMAN, HARDIN, HAYWOOD, LEWIS, MACON, MCNAIRY, RUTHERFORD, TIPTON AND WAYNE COUNTIES WHO HAD LOSSES DUE TO SEVERE STORMS, STRAIGHT-LINE WINDS AND TORNADOES MARCH 31 AND APRIL 1. TO APPLY FOR AID, VISIT DISASTERASSISTANCE.GOV, CALL 800-621-3362, OR USE THE FEMA MOBILE APP. THOSE WITH HOMEOWNERS OR RENTERS INSURANCE SHOULD FILE A CLAIM WITH THEIR INSURANCE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.
