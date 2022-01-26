Fiberon

TENNESSEE GOV. BILL LEE, DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSIONER BOB ROLFE AND FIBERON OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED TODAY THE COMPANY WILL ESTABLISH NEW MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS IN COLUMBIA. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, FIBERON IS A SUBSIDIARY OF FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. AND IS A LEADING U.S. MANUFACTURER OF WOOD-ALTERNATIVE DECKING, RAILING AND CLADDING. THE COMPANY EMPLOYS MORE THAN 600 PEOPLE ACROSS THE U.S. THROUGH ITS BICOASTAL MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS IN NEW LONDON, NORTH CAROLINA AND MERIDIAN, IDAHO. THE COMPANY PLANS TO CREATE 310 NEW JOBS IN MAURY COUNTY OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS.

