The Giving Pump

DURING THE MONTHS OF AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER STOP BY YOUR FAVORITE SHELL QUIK MART LOCATION IN LAWRENCE, WAYNE, GILES, AND MAURY COUNTIES AND LOOK FOR THE PURPLE WRAPPED GIVING PUMPS. ONE PENNY FOR EVERY GALLON PUMPED WILL BE DONATED TO A KID'S PLACE A CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER. KID'S PLACE PROVIDES FREE SPECIALIZED SERVICES TO ABUSED CHILDREN IN GILES, LAWRENCE, MAURY AND WAYNE COUNTIES.

