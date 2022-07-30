EARLIER THIS WEEK, LEWIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS VOTED TO SELL THE FINAL PARCEL OF COUNTY-OWNED LAND AT THE INDUSTRIAL PARK WHICH HAS SAT EMPTY FOR NEARLY 24 YEARS. THIS PAST YEAR SEVERAL LOCAL BUSINESS OWNERS BEGAN SEEKING PARCELS OF LAND THERE TO EXPAND THEIR COMPANIES. LEWIS COUNTY GOVERNMENT HAS PALCED MONEY FROM THOSE SALES IN A RESERVE ACCOUNT. THESE COMPANIES ARE EXPECTING TO CREATE APPROXIMATELY 250 NEW JOBS.
Final County Owned Industrial Park Parcel Sold in Lewis County
