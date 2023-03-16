THE FINAL DEER HARVEST NUMBERS FOR THE 2022-23 SEASON ARE IN. THE TOP FIVE COUNTIES BY TOTAL HARVEST WERE GILES COUNTY WITH 4,301, LAWRENCE CCOUNTY WITH 3,973, MONTGOMERY COUNTY WITH 3,861, SUMNER COUNTY WITH 3,568, AND MAURY COUNTY WITH 3,550. TWRA REPORTS THIS WAS A GREAT YEAR WITH A RECORD-BREAKING HARVEST OF 163,154 WHICH CONSISTS OF 58 PERCENT MALE AND 42 PERCENT FEMALE. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TNWILDLIFE.ORG.
