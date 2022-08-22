NEWS

LAWRENCEBURG FIRE PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE SUNDAY NIGHT ON HGHWAY 43 SOUTH NEAR LEOMA. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO STORY AND LEE FURNITURE. THANKS TO THE QUICK ACTION OF FIREFIGHTERS THE DAMAGE WAS LIMITED TO A PORTION OF THE WAREHOUSE. MEMBERS OF THE LAWRENCEBURG, ETHRIDGE, NEW PROSPECT, LEOMA, CENTER POINT AND GANDY FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED ALONG BOX 50 RESPONDER SERVICES UNIT AND LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS.

