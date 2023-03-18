NEWS

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED AFTER A KITCHEN FIRE IN A LAWRENCEBURG HOUSING COMPLEX FRIDAY NIGHT. THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT WAS CALLED TO THE LIONS APARTMENT BUILDING ON GERI STREET SHORTLY BEFORE 9 PM FRIDAY. FIRE OFFICIALS SAID A COOKING-RELATED FIRE HAD OCCURRED IN AN APARTMENT ON THE BUILDING’S WEST SIDE. THE WEST WING OF THE FACILITY WAS EVACUATED WHILE FIREFIGHTERS WORKED TO CLEAR THE BUILDING OF SMOKE. RESIDENTS WERE ABLE TO RETURN TO THEIR HOMES AFTER VENTILATION WORK WAS COMPLETE.

