NEWS

A FIRE DESTROYED AN ELKMONT HOME EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. EMERGENCY PERSONNNEL RESPONDED TO THE PROPERTY ON CAGLE ROAD SHORTLY BEFORE 6 AM. UPON ARRIVAL CREWS FOUND THE HOUSE TO BE FULLY ENGULFED. FIREFIGHTERS WERE ABLE TO CONTAIN THE BLAZE AND KEEP IT FROM SPREADING TO A NEARBY GARAGE. ALL OCCUPANTS WERE ABLE TO ESCAPE SAFELY. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

