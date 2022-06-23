fire

AT LEAST 15 VEHICLES IN A SALVAGE YARD WERE DAMAGED WEDNESDAY DUE TO FIRE IN ATHENS. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON HASTINGS ROAD SHORTLY AFTER 2 PM.  INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE THE FIRE STARTED WITH AN ATTEMPT TO BURN TRASH INSIDE AN ABANDONED VEHICLE. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. MEMBERS OF THE ELKMONT, EAST LIMESTONE, AND PINEY CHAPEL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED ALONG WITH ATHENS FIRE AND RESCUE.  

