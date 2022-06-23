AT LEAST 15 VEHICLES IN A SALVAGE YARD WERE DAMAGED WEDNESDAY DUE TO FIRE IN ATHENS. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON HASTINGS ROAD SHORTLY AFTER 2 PM. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE THE FIRE STARTED WITH AN ATTEMPT TO BURN TRASH INSIDE AN ABANDONED VEHICLE. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. MEMBERS OF THE ELKMONT, EAST LIMESTONE, AND PINEY CHAPEL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED ALONG WITH ATHENS FIRE AND RESCUE.
Latest News
- Lawrence County Commission Agenda Meeting Scheduled for Tuesday
- Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Joint Meeting of Committees in Lawrence County to Meet Thursday
- Early Voting Begins August 4th
- Fire in Athens Destroys Multiple Vehicles
- Lawrence County's Veterans Service Office Closed til Tuesday
- Mary Ann McGrew
- Lawrence County Commission Passes Budget During Special Session
Currently in Lawrenceburg
87°
Sunny
91° / 73°
8 PM
84°
9 PM
78°
10 PM
77°
11 PM
73°
12 AM
72°
Most Popular
Articles
- Colbert County Man Dies in Motor Vehicle Accident
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help
- Three Killed in Fatal Accident Sunday Night in Lawrence County
- Maury County Man Found Dead in Cumberland River
- Maury County Man Indicted for Incident in Franklin
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Giles County
- THP Trooper Resigns in the Midst of Investigation
- Florence City Offices Closed in Observance of Juneteenth
- Colbert County Sheriff's Office Alerts Citizens of Phone Scam
- What's New This Week @ the Loretto Farmer's Market
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.