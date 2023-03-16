NEWS

RECENT DATA FROM THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT SHOWS THAT FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO 177 CALLS FOR SERVICE DURING THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY. INCLUDED IN THESE CALLS: 4 STRUCTURE FIRES, 2 FIRES CLASSIFIED AS OTHER, 114 RESCUE MEDICAL CALLS, 11 FALSE ALARMS, 8 HAZARDOUS CONDITION CALLS, 29 SERVICE CALLS WHICH CONSISTS OF LIFT ASSISTS AND ASSIST OTHER AGENCY AND 9 GOOD INTENT CALLS WHICH CONSISTS OF BURN RELEASES AND UNAUTHORIZED BURNS.

