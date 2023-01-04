LCSO

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING THE THEFT OF A FIREARM. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH THE COMPLAINANT ON WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 28TH WHO ADVISED THEY DISCOVERED THEIR HANDGUN MISSING FROM THE CENTER CONSOLE OF THEIR VEHICLE. COMPLAINANT ADVISED THEY ALWAYS LOCK THEIR VEHICLE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

