THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING THE THEFT OF A FIREARM FROM A HOME ON WEAKLEY CREEK ROAD. DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH THE COMPLAINANT ON SATURDAY WHO ADVISED THE 9 MM DOUBLE TAP DEFENSE PISTOL WAS LAST SEEN TUESDAY MORNING. ANYONE WITH INFORAMITON IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

