FIRES DESTROYED TWO PROPERTIES IN SOUTHERN LAWRENCE COUNTY ON WEDNESDAY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE FIRST FIRE AROUND 12:30 WHEN UNITS FROM SOUTHEAST FIRE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO A VEHICLE FIRE INSIDE A STRUCTURE ON PACE ROAD JUST OUTSIDE ST. JOSEPH CITY LIMITS. UPON ARRIVAL UNITS FOUND AN APPROXIMATELY 3500 SQUARE FOOT BUILDING AND TWO VEHICLES FULLY INVOLVED. MEMBERS OF ST JOSEPH, LORETTO, LEOMA, CENTER POINT, AND CROSSROADS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED. A SECOND STRUCTURE FIRE WAS REPORTED AROUND 3:30 ON REBECCA ROAD NEAR THE TENNESSEE ALABAMA STATE LINE. MEMBERS OF THE SOUTHEAST FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED AND UPON ARRIVAL THE FIXED MODULAR HOME WAS FOUND HEAVILY INVOLVED WITH THE ROOF COLLAPSED. MEMBERS OF LEOMA, CENTER POINT AND CROSSROADS FIRE DEPARTMENTS ALSO RESPONDED AS DID MEMBERS OF LORETTO FIRE AND LEXINGTON FIRE. BOX 50 ASSISTED ON SCENE WITH REHAB AT BOTH INCIDENTS AND LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS ALSO RESPONDED. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED FROM EITHER STRUCTURE FIRE AND THE CAUSE OF THE FIRES IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
