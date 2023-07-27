fire

FIRES DESTROYED TWO PROPERTIES IN SOUTHERN LAWRENCE COUNTY ON WEDNESDAY.  EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE FIRST FIRE AROUND 12:30 WHEN UNITS FROM SOUTHEAST FIRE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO A VEHICLE FIRE INSIDE A STRUCTURE ON PACE ROAD JUST OUTSIDE ST. JOSEPH CITY LIMITS. UPON ARRIVAL UNITS FOUND AN APPROXIMATELY 3500 SQUARE FOOT BUILDING AND TWO VEHICLES FULLY INVOLVED. MEMBERS OF ST JOSEPH, LORETTO, LEOMA, CENTER POINT, AND CROSSROADS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED. A SECOND STRUCTURE FIRE WAS REPORTED AROUND 3:30 ON REBECCA ROAD NEAR THE TENNESSEE ALABAMA STATE LINE. MEMBERS OF THE SOUTHEAST FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED AND UPON ARRIVAL THE FIXED MODULAR HOME WAS FOUND HEAVILY INVOLVED WITH THE ROOF COLLAPSED. MEMBERS OF LEOMA, CENTER POINT AND CROSSROADS FIRE DEPARTMENTS ALSO RESPONDED AS DID MEMBERS OF LORETTO FIRE AND LEXINGTON FIRE. BOX 50 ASSISTED ON SCENE WITH REHAB AT BOTH INCIDENTS AND LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS ALSO RESPONDED. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED FROM EITHER STRUCTURE FIRE AND THE CAUSE OF THE FIRES IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

