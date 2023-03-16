RECENT DATA FROM THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT SHOWS THAT FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO 177 CALLS FOR SERVICE DURING THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY. INCLUDED IN THESE CALLS: 4 STRUCTURE FIRES, 2 FIRES CLASSIFIED AS OTHER, 114 RESCUE MEDICAL CALLS, 11 FALSE ALARMS, 8 HAZARDOUS CONDITION CALLS, 29 SERVICE CALLS WHICH CONSISTS OF LIFT ASSISTS AND ASSIST OTHER AGENCY AND 9 GOOD INTENT CALLS WHICH CONSISTS OF BURN RELEASES AND UNAUTHORIZED BURNS.
Latest News
- PES Energize to Cancel Cable TV Service
- Lawrence County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Town Hall Meeting
- Faith Church Boundless Youth Conference - 4/22
- Final Deer Harvest Numbers
- NYX to Expand in Perry County
- Firs Stats for Lawrenceburg Fire Department for February
- Lawrence County Man Faces Evading Arrest Charges
- Loretto Man Arrested for Shooting Incident in Alabama
Currently in Lawrenceburg
60°
Rain
66° / 36°
11 PM
59°
12 AM
59°
1 AM
57°
2 AM
55°
3 AM
54°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP to hold checkpoints in Maury and Marshall counties
- Lewisburg Police Department Addresses Rumors
- Kevin Wayne Gobble
- Carolyn Sue Dorning
- Loretto Man Arrested for Shooting Incident in Alabama
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Theft of Utility Trailer
- Wanted Person Arrested After Entering Home in Lawrence County
- Lawrence County Man Faces Evading Arrest Charges
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthly Stats
- Kimberly Annette Sisson
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.