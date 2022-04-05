NEWS

FIVE FACE ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY FROM AN INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON DECEMBER 4TH. THE TIMES DAILY REPORT, INDICTMENTS WERE ISSUED ON EACH OF THE INDIVIUDALS WHO PLAYED A PART IN BEATING A WOMAN AT THE DRINK FACTORY ON HUNTSVILLE. THE SUSPECTS CHARGED ARE MARCUS DERRYLL COLE, 33, WILLIE LAMONT SHELBY, 39, DONTRAMESE P. LITTLETON, 29, JAMIA NASH SHELBY, 46, AND RONNIE LEE SHELBY, 54, AND ALL WERE ARRESTED FOLLOWING THE MARCH LAUDERDALE COUNTY GRAND JURY SESSION AND ARE OUT ON BOND.

Recommended for you