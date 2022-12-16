AKALLI CARTER WAS ARRESTED TODAY, DECEMBER 16, 2022, FOR FELONY WARRANTS STEMMING FROM A 2021 CASE INVOLVING SEVERAL CHECKS DEPOSITED FRAUDULENTLY. OVER $16,000 WAS STOLEN FROM LISTERHILL CREDIT UNION. CARTER WAS RELEASED ON A $30,000 BOND.
