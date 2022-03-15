THE FLORENCE CITY COUNCIL MEETING SCHEDULED FOR TODAY HAS BEEN POSTPOINED TO TUESDAY MARCH 22ND AS PART OF THE CITY’S ANNUAL YOUTH IN GOVERNMENT DAY. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 10 AM FOLLOW A 9 AM WORK SESSION. THE MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE CITY COUNCIL AUDITORIUM IN FLORENCE CITY HALL.
