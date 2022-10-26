THE FLORENCE CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET NOVEMBER 1ST AT THE MUNICIPAL BUILDING ON COLLEGE STREET IN FLORENCE. THE FLORENCE CITY COUNCIL MEETS EVERY FIRST & THIRD TUESDAY OF THE MONTH.
