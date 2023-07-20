FLORENCE CITY SCHOOLS HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY WILL ONCE AGAIN OFFER FREE BREAKFAST AND LUNCH THIS UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR. ALL STUDENTS ATTENDING SCHOOL IN THE FLORENCE CITY SCHOOL SYSTEM WILL BE OFFERED A NUTRITIOUS BREAKFAST AND LUNCH EACH SCHOOL DAY AT NO COST AS PART OF THE SCHOOLS PARTICIPATION IN THE COMMUNITY ELIGIBILITY PROVISION PROGRAM. OTHER AREA SCHOOL SYSTEMS PARTICIPATING IN THE PROGRAM INCLUDE COLBERT COUNTY, LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TUSCUMBIA, MUSCLE SHOALS AND SHEFFIELD. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 256-768-3000.
Florence City Schools Announces Free Lunches Again this Year
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Gladys Hill Johns
- Patricia Louise Gist Ellis
- Cleda Louise Alley Williams
- Application Period for Fairest of the Fair Pageants
- Giles County Government Joint Meeting of Budget and Property Committee
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed Thursday in Lawrence County
- Red Sand Project
- Statewide Unemployment Rate Record Low
Currently in Lawrenceburg
73°
Mostly Cloudy
73° / 68°
10 AM
76°
11 AM
77°
12 PM
79°
1 PM
80°
2 PM
80°
Most Popular
Articles
- TN Dept of Human Services to Provide Extra Support to Families First Program Families
- Tennessee Department of Health Investigating Several Recent Diarrheal Illnesses in Middle Tennessee
- Accidental Drowning in Lawrence County
- Colbert County Man Faces Murder Charges
- Sales Tax Holiday Coming Soon in Tennessee and Alabama
- Ethridge Property Sustains Damage Over the Weekend
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Vehicle Theft from Over the Weekend
- Benefit Account Set Up for Giles County Women Who Lost Home
- Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- Male Struck in Kroger Parking Lot
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.