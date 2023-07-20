NEWS

FLORENCE CITY SCHOOLS HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY WILL ONCE AGAIN OFFER FREE BREAKFAST AND LUNCH THIS UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR. ALL STUDENTS ATTENDING SCHOOL IN THE FLORENCE CITY SCHOOL SYSTEM WILL BE OFFERED A NUTRITIOUS BREAKFAST AND LUNCH EACH SCHOOL DAY AT NO COST AS PART OF THE SCHOOLS PARTICIPATION IN THE COMMUNITY ELIGIBILITY PROVISION PROGRAM. OTHER AREA SCHOOL SYSTEMS PARTICIPATING IN THE PROGRAM INCLUDE COLBERT COUNTY, LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TUSCUMBIA, MUSCLE SHOALS AND SHEFFIELD. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 256-768-3000. 

