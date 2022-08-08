School Zone

FLORENCE CITY SCHOOLS ARE STARTING BACK THIS WEEK AND THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO REMIND TRAVELERS TO OBEY SCHOOL ZONE SPEED LIMITS AND PLEASE BE PATIENT AND PAY ATTENTION AT DESIGNATED SCHOOL BUS STOPS AS THEY WILL BE LOADING AND UNLOADING. TRY TO LEAVE A LITTLE EARLIER TOMORROW IN ORDER TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF THE SCHOOL TRAFFIC.

